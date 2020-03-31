Pin 0 Shares

A Hobbs and Shaw sequel is reportedly on the way. The news was kind of revealed by one of its stars Dwayne Johnson in a live Instagram Q&A on Sunday night which, if you missed it, was entertaining from start to finish as Johnson worked his way through a slew of questions from his fans as well as through a massive plate of French toast.

Johnson said: “We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it.” He added that he and the rest of the Hobbs & Shaw team, “Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.”

Screen Rant first reported the news online.

Exciting, right?

The first film, a spin-off from the very, very popular Fast & Furious series, of which there are NINE movies in the series so far, the ninth waiting in the wings for a debut next year (delayed from a summer 2020 release). Hobbs & Shaw revolves around the characters of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) who are put together to bring down an enhanced soldier named Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba).

The first movie was a massive success for Universal Pictures with the film taking in a massive $760 million all over the world when it was released in cinemas last year. The film is an absolute blast and I would certainly welcome a Hobbs and Shaw sequel, as would many.

Johnson is currently shooting a film titled Red Notice (before the coronavirus lockdown) and will next be seen in the Disney adventure Jungle Cruise. Statham has a movie titled Cash Truck, a film that will reunite him with Guy Ritchie, currently in post-production.