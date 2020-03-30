Pin 0 Shares

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for a new original series titled Trying. The British comedy series is about a thirty-something couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down and find someone to love. It is written by Andy Wolton and directed by Jim O Hanlon (Catastrophe, The Punisher, A Touch Of Cloth). Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris also star.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new series.

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

Trying consists of eight 30 minute episodes, all of which will be available on 1st May. Here’s the trailer.