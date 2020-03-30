Pin 2 Shares

The Assistant is set to get a digital release on 1st May according to a press release we’ve just received. The film, which was screened at this year’s Berlin Film Festival just last month, is directed by Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet) and stars Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner (Ozark), Matthew MacFadyen (Succession) and Kristine Forseth (Low Tide).

Inspired by real-life stories, The Assistant follows an ambitious young woman, played by Garner, working for a powerful unnamed film producer through one day that may define her future. Meticulously researched and written by Green, the film is a fictional exploration of one of the most destructive issues in today’s workplace, as a low-level employee at a top media company tries to reconcile her own beliefs with a deeply entrenched atmosphere of abuse and exploitation.

In addition, the filmmakers, producers, and financiers have partnered with The New York Women’s Foundation and will donate 10% of their profits from the film to support The Foundation, which gives grants women-led, community-based organisations that promote the economic security, safety, and health of women and families in New York City, where the film was made. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.nywf.org

Wahida Niblo, Head of Distribution at Vertigo said of the release date change, “As with all film companies, we are constantly reacting to the changing environment of the Coronavirus. However, we feel, now more than ever, this film tackles a timely issue which affects most industries and deserves to be seen by audiences”

THE ASSISTANT follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant’s – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. As Jane follows her daily routine she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.

Here’s a trailer for the film.