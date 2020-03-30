Pin 0 Shares

Spike Lee, the legendary filmmaker behind the likes of Do The Right Thing, Jungle Fever and BlackKklansman has released his entire screenplay for his unproduced Jackie Robinson movie for all to read for free online.

Robinson was the legendary baseball player who became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.

Spike Lee took to his social channels over the weekend to share the script for the unmade film.

”I pulled this script from the vault and so, I’d like to share the script with you. And also don’t worry about it if you don’t like baseball or sports. This is a great American story,” the filmmaker said.

”Hope you enjoy it. If you don’t, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made, but I wanted to share the script with you. Be safe! Be safe! Social distancing! Peace.”

The script was attached to his Instagram profile page and you can download it from the link at the top of that page.

Lee is set to be the president of the jury at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The annual event in the south of France has been postponed from its original mid-May dates but is expected to potentially go ahead at the end of June/ beginning of July depending on the global events that have imposed strict rules on social gatherings.