Pin 1 Shares

The world is on a state of lockdown at the moment and production on most movies and television series has been temporarily shut down. The likes of The Batman, Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie with Tom Hanks, which was shooting down in Australia, have all paused their productions paused, but one that seems to be continuing is Space Jam 2, the sequel to the 1996 live-action/animated hybrid. Space Jam 2 movie production kicked off last summer so we’re assuming that most of the live-action stuff is already in the can.

Lebron James, who is starring the sequel, has an update to the Road Trippin’ Podcast. It seems that the film is still on track for its planned release date next year.

Speaking to the podcast, James said, “A lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us.”

“So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target,” James added.

Related: Space Jam 2 is happening with Lebron James leading the live-action cast

The film currently has a release date set for 16th July 2021 and, of course, that could very well end up changing considering the current state of things with the Covid-19 outbreak. Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green are amongst the other live-action cast that will be seen alongside the liked of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and many of the other popular Looney Tunes characters.

The script is written by Creed and Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler alongside Sev Ohanian and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Night School). Lebron is co-producing the film as well as appearing as himself.

We’ll bring you more on the Space Jam 2 movie as well as the soon as it is fired our way.