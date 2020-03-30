Pin 0 Shares

The Masters of Cinema has been in touch to say that they are set to release a Throw Down on a limited edition Blu-ray this May. I wasn’t too familiar with the film but I’m intrigued by the new release as it is described in the topline as an ultra-stylish homage to the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this visually arresting action drama from acclaimed director Johnnie To (Mad Detective, Election), legendary Judo fighter Szeto Bo (Louis Koo; Flash Point, The Legend of Zu) unexpectedly gave up the sport and now lives the life of an alcoholic gambler who runs a pub. However, cocky Judo newcomer Tony (Aaron Kwok) wants to challenge him, while old foe Kong (Tony Leung Ka Fai, Ashes of Time) demands Szeto to finish the match that never took place, Soon Szeto’s pub becomes the ultimate arena where the greatest Judo fighters challenge one another.

Filled with brutal, no-holds-barred Judo fight scenes, Throw Down is director To’s ultra-stylish homage to the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, and is an emotional tale of one man’s determination to rediscover himself and win at all costs.

We also have a trailer.

Here is the full info:

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES