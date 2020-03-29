Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a trailer for a brand new horror movie titled Gates Of Darkness which stars Tobin Bell (Saw franchise) set for on-demand in some territories from next week. Adrienne Barbeau, Alisha Boy, and John Savage are also amongst the cast of the film which is directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy.

The official synopsis is as follows:

It’s been years since the Tade twin’s father ran out on his family. Their mother has remarried, and Michelle (Mary Mouser) is adjusting well to her new stepfather and stepsister (Alisha Boe of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.) But her twin brother, Stephen (Randy Shelly,) is becoming more rebellious and distant, haunted by remembered fragments of a traumatic past. As those fragments take shape, Stephen begins to suspect that his father never abandoned them, but had run afoul of diabolical forces. When his grandmother commits a shocking act that exposes the sins of their close-knit Catholic community-overseen by the imposing Monsignor Canell (Tobin Bell, Jigsaw)-those same forces come for him. If he is to survive, Stephen must do battle with the supernatural powers of darkness raging in his Church, in his family, and in his own heart.

As stated, the film rolls out on-demand in some areas from 3rd April. Here’s the trailer.