Here is the trailer for an upcoming film titled Guest Of Honour, a new film starring the likes of Laysla De Oliveira, David Thewlis, Luke Wilson, and Tamara Podemski. Atom Egoyan writes and directs.

Here is the official synopsis:

Jim (David Thewlis) and his daughter Veronica (Laysla De Oliveira), a young high- school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in GUEST OF HONOUR, the new film from Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter) which weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness. A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old Clive (Alexandre Bourgeois) and another student, Veronica is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, Veronica rebuffs her father’s attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by Veronica’s intransigence, Jim’s anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It’s a power he doesn’t hesitate to use. While preparing Jim’s funeral, Veronica confides the secrets of her past to Father Greg (Luke Wilson) who may hold the final piece of the father-daughter puzzle.

The film had a run at some of the late 2019 festivals including Venice and Toronto. It doesn’t seem to have a release date either in the U.S. or U.K. as yet, but we’ll keep you posted. Here’s the trailer.