John Turturro has been speaking up about one of his future movies, the part-way-through-production The Batman. While the is currently on hold due to global issues, Turturro has been out and about talking about his existing projects. In an interview with The Inquirer, the actor touched upon his role as mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Speaking with the outlet, Turturro spoke about how it’s going so far and his superhero influences from when he was younger.

“I’m playing the bad guy. I loved Batman growing up, but I’m really a Zorro fan. So there’s no Batman without Zorro. When I was 5 years old, I thought I was Zorro with a sword. I had a stick that I hit my father with all the time. Then, when Batman came on TV, it was a big thrill. I read some of the comics. My sons always read DC comics. So I played with those for years. I like Matt Reeves, the director. It’s an interesting cast.”

Also in the film is Robert Pattinson as the title character, Paul Dano as The Riddle and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, amongst many others. Matt Reeves is directing the film which has a summer 2021 release date currently.

The Batman was shooting in the UK up until a little over a week ago. Shooting will recommence in the coming months.

Turturro was last seen on our screens in The Jesus Rolls, where he returned as ten-pin legend Jesus Quintana, a film that is still available on demand.

