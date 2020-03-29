Pin 0 Shares

The Steven Soderbergh-directed movie Contagion has been, rather understandably, getting a lot of attention on the streaming services of late, for obvious reasons. The film is near the top of the charts on various platforms and now the cast have gone online to talk about the outbreak, teaming up with the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Matt Damon, who appeared in the original film, spoke about social distancing and what we all should be doing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Damon’s character in the film, Mitch Emhoff, was immune to the virus, but the actor was keen to distance fiction from the very real situation we are all going through.

“That was a movie. This is real life. I have no reason to believe I’m immune to COVID-19 and neither do you, no matter how young you are,” he says in the video.

“You can literally sit on your sofa or chair and save a life… Now is the time to spend all the time you want staring at your phone or tablet, and if anyone gives you a hard time about it tell them not to bother you because you are saving lives.”

You’ve seen it everywhere, but there’s a reason. Contagion star Matt Damon explains why #SocialDistancing is the most critical thing you can do right now. Then head to https://t.co/sUXphD602y to find out more. #ControlTheContagion #publichealth #ColumbiaSPH pic.twitter.com/3pHHbdfuOc — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020

Contagion revolved around various healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find who themselves in the midst of a pandemic. The film was released back in 2011.

Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle, all of whom appeared in the film, also feature on the Twitter feed of the university, all offering helpful advice. Take a look below.

Wash your hands like your life depends on it. Because it does. Contagion star Kate Winslet explains how something as simple as using soap and water for 20 seconds can help #ControlTheContagion. Head to https://t.co/sUXphCOoDY for more info. #publichealth #ColumbiaSPH pic.twitter.com/7u9SeJjA6n — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020

The virus in Contagion was fictional, but #COVID19 is real. Contagion star Laurence Fishburne explains what he learned from his role in the movie, and why #socialdistancing is the most critical thing we can do to #ControlTheContagion. Head to https://t.co/sUXphD602y for more. pic.twitter.com/5S0OCnm0x0 — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020