Warner Brothers/YouTube

The Steven Soderbergh-directed movie Contagion has been, rather understandably, getting a lot of attention on the streaming services of late, for obvious reasons. The film is near the top of the charts on various platforms and now the cast have gone online to talk about the outbreak, teaming up with the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Matt Damon, who appeared in the original film, spoke about social distancing and what we all should be doing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Damon’s character in the film, Mitch Emhoff, was immune to the virus, but the actor was keen to distance fiction from the very real situation we are all going through.

“That was a movie. This is real life. I have no reason to believe I’m immune to COVID-19 and neither do you, no matter how young you are,” he says in the video.

“You can literally sit on your sofa or chair and save a life… Now is the time to spend all the time you want staring at your phone or tablet, and if anyone gives you a hard time about it tell them not to bother you because you are saving lives.”

Contagion revolved around various healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find who themselves in the midst of a pandemic. The film was released back in 2011.

Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle, all of whom appeared in the film, also feature on the Twitter feed of the university, all offering helpful advice. Take a look below.