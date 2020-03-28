Pin 0 Shares

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming wrestling movie The Main Event has landed. The film revolves around an 11-year-old boy who discovers a magical mask and then enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar. It will arrive on the streamer on 10th April.

Here is the official synopsis for the movie.

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

Watch the trailer for The Main Event below.