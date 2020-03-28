Pin 0 Shares

We reported earlier that The Invisible Man is set to get itself a home watch party later on today. Well, here’s some news of another Universal Pictures release getting its own watch party tomorrow, Emma. The film is now available on premium on-demand.

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

The Emma. watch party will take place on Sunday, March 29 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET / 6:00pm BST.