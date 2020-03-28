Pin 0 Shares

Giving us twice the action on launch day, Disney+ arrived with the first two episodes of The Mandalorian. Chapter One offered a gritty take on the Star Wars formula, ending with our titular gunslinger facing his bounty: The Child (or Baby Yoda, as the Internet knows him).

Now that he has found his mark, a 50-year-old child in the same species of fan-favourite character Yoda, Mando is heading back to collect his Beskar. But when he returns to his ship, he finds that Jawas have stripped it for parts; forced to hunt them down and repair his ship to deliver his bounty, he sets out across Arvala-7 in the hopes of getting home.

‘Chapter Two’ of The Mandalorian is much shorter than the previous episode, coming to just under half an hour. A lot of the runtime is focused on Mando as he sets out in pursuit of the Jawas; it offers some cool action sequences, a few adorable moments with The Child and an exciting scene involving The Mandalorian taking on an alien creature of sorts. Sadly though, this episode doesn’t fare as well as chapter one. It’s more filler than killer. By the end of it, neither the characters nor the narrative has really progressed anywhere and we’re still in the same place we started off. Nick Nolte’s Kuril provides some great comedic relief and some of the scenes are superbly done but it almost feels like it was all for nothing.

It’s a shame too considering how well that first episode plays; it sets up a myriad of great threads for the second episode to explore but it mostly sidelines all of it for a hodgepodge of scenes that serve little purpose to the overarching story or thematic presence or character development. Rick Famuyiwa admittedly does a great job at the helm; he is able to make this world feel like a Star Wars one in its inherently awe-inspired designs and nature but also so tactile and grounded too – despite the use of force powers and alien creatures. It’s stunningly shot and has plenty of entertaining moments sprinkled throughout; the issue is just that it’s all inconsequential in the grand scheme of things so it can feel a little tedious after a while. It feels too early for a season to stagnate, all the more disappointing considering how well it starts off. It’s a competent, nicely made episode but it lacks the excitement we’d expect.

By the end, Chapter Two is a disposable albeit lacklustre second entry into the season. It works in parts and is entertaining enough though you can’t help but want more from it. It sets up The Child promisingly enough (all the Internet rave is warranted, he’s heart-melting) and ends with a finale that hopefully promises a more exciting, eventful third episode. Still, it’s 27-minutes of being back in this Western Star Wars world with this pretty cool character. It may not be the most amazing sophomore episode, but there are worse ways to spend your time.

The Mandalorian in now streaming.