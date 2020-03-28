Pin 0 Shares

Universal Pictures is planning a huge watch party for The Invisible Man on Saturday 28th March. The film was available for viewing on digital platforms early, and fans all over the world can get involved with a viewing experience with fans of the flick all over the world.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria).

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Jason Blum produces The Invisible Man for his Blumhouse Productions. The Invisible Man is written, directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell.

The Invisible Man watch party will kick off on Saturday, March 28 at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET / 8:00pm GMT.

