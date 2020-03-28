Pin 0 Shares

Paramount Pictures has announced that they will release Sonic The Hedgehog on download and keep from 27th April. No news on a physical release for the film as yet, but the film will come to all digital download platforms to own from that date.

Powered with incredible speed, Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this action-packed hit that’s fun for the whole family.

The film was released in cinemas on 14th February and has so far bagged a huge $306.7 million in global receipts.

We will bring you more news on the physical release as it comes in.