Pin 0 Shares

Ryan Gosling is reportedly set to star and produce a film version of Andy Weir’s novel currently titled Project Hail Mary. Weir is the author behind the fantastic The Martian, which was turned into a movie by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon in the lead. The new story is about a lone astronaut in space who is the only person who can save Earth.

Deadline first reported the news that the film rights have been acquired by MGM with Ryan Gosling set to both star and produce along with Ken Kao. The trade says that the story is full of twists and turns, though it didn’t reveal any on its initial news posting.

Gosling was last seen in First Man, playing astronaut Neil Armstrong, and in the movie musical La La Land for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

There is no timeline for Project Hail Mary, but we’ll keep you posted.