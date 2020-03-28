Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a trailer for a new Netflix movie coming our way very soon titled Earth and Blood. Amongst the cast of the production is Sami Bouajila, Samy Seghir, Eriq Ebouaney, Sofia Lesaffre, Eric Kabongo, Anis Benbatoul, and Carole Weyers. It will debut on the platform on 17th April.

Here is the official blurb.

Said owns a sawmill deep in the woods, which he decides to sell. Little does he know that one of his apprentices was cornered by his brother and forced to hide a large amount of cocaine inside the factory.

When the gang to whom the drugs belong shows up, Said quickly realizes how determined these tough guys are. Albeit outnumbered, he knows his factory-like no one else. Forced to strike back to protect his daughter Sarah, Said transforms the sawmill into an embattled camp. And as the number of casualties grows, so does the thirst for revenge…

Watch the trailer below.