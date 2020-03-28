Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has released a brand new featurette for The English Game, their now-playing limited series based on the origins of football and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport. The series is written and executive produced by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and produced by 42 (Watership Down, Traitors).

The series stars Edward Holcroft (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Dunkirk, Sunshine on Leith, The Terror), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Les Misérables, Game of Thrones), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Watership Down), James Harkness (The Victim, Macbeth, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Darkest Hour), Niamh Walsh (Jamestown, Jekyll & Hyde), Gerard Kearns (The Mark of Cain, Looking For Eric, Last Kingdom, Shameless), Joncie Elmore (Downton Abbey, Shameless), Sam Keeley (Anthropoid), Daniel Ings (The Crown, Lovesick), Kate Dickie (Red Road, Prometheus), Henry Lloyd Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers), Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Aftermath, The Crown), Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger, Scott & Bailey), Sylvestra Le Touzel (Happy-Go-Lucky, The Death of Stalin), Harry Michell (Chubby Funny, Devils) and Anthony Andrews (The King’s Speech).

The series is directed by Birgitte Stærmose (The Spanish Princess, Darling) and Tim Fywell (Happy Valley, Grantchester) and produced by Rhonda Smith (Fresh Meat, Traitors).

The English Game is now playing on Netflix. Watch the new featurette below.