Vaping companies seem to have invested heavily in marketing and advertising. A popular trend right now is having vaping scenes featured in film. It is a way of featuring their products and vaping. Some of the organizations that are responsible for tobacco use control have recognized this and they have started to advocate for vaping elimination from movies and TV. They are also advocating for the removal of vaping from other media that are likely to be seen by children.

However, vaping and smoking are still appearing in movies. Today, several films have vaping scenes. For instance, a company that manufactures the best 510 thread battery (vapingdaily tells more) can help fund the production of a film just to have a product featured in it. We thought we would take a look at vaping in the movies.

Currently, several movies have lead characters that take long draws from vaping devices as they consider what to do next. Vaping seems to have been accepted in the big screen, and it’s now part of the contemporary narrative. Here are some of the movies that feature vaping scenes.

The Tourist

This movie may not feature a clearly labeled 510 thread battery. However, one of the lead characters, played by Johnny Depp, as is seen vaping. It’s not surprising that the scene that involves vaping is the most notable as the use of an e-cigarette by Johnny Depp’s character made a splash in this movie that was produced ten years ago in 2010.

Considering the release time of this movie, the audience can see that the prop choice was meaningful and forward-thinking. At that time, few people were using electronic cigarettes. Some didn’t even consider using it on a train at this time. Thus, this scene of The Tourist movie launched the act into the limelight even if it was for a while.

House of Cards

According to the history of e-cigarette, Hon Lik, who is considered the father of the modern electronic cigarette, patented the device in 2003. But, it was in 2008 that electronic cigarettes drew the World Health Organization’s attention. That’s when the organization came out to say that electronic cigarettes were not a form of nicotine replacement therapy.

But, the same narrative is perpetuated in the House of Cards. The fans of this film have noticed a scene where Kevin Spacey uses an electronic cigarette. When his wife finds him and confronts him thinking he was smoking, he says that he is just using a vaporizer and not a traditional cigarette.

In addition to depicting vaping as a healthier alternative to smoking, this scene informs the masses about vaping. Frank Underwood could vape in the White House. So, why can’t everybody else enjoy vaping?

Drive Hard

In Drive Hard, producers focused on enhancing vaping awareness among audiences. This film has several scenes where the lead character, John Cusack, is shown prepping, cleaning, and even fiddling with a vaporizer.

Thus, the movie depicts vaping as more than a simple act of pressing a button to create a cloud. It’s presented as a complex activity that involves technology.

Beneath the Darkness

For some people, vaping is for youngsters or pop stars only. But this is not the case. Hollywood is painting a completely different picture of such people. Dennis Quaid and Kevin Spacey are now depicted in movies as characters vaping. In Beneath the Darkness, vaping is presented as a cross-generational activity.

Z Nation

Most movies feature scenes where actors are depicted with simple electronic cigarettes. That’s because filmmakers have been slower to feature vaping technology or box mods in their movie scripts. But Z Nation is a different show. In this movie, several characters use advanced devices to vape.

It shows that vaping awareness is increasing. Different vaping devices will likely appear in more films in the future other than the 510 thread vape pen. Nevertheless, this will most likely take time before some devices become commonplace in movies.

Dirty Grandpa

Zac Efron is a sweetheart for many people in America. The first time when he appeared, on-screen vaping was in 2014 in the Neighbors film. But, he also appears in Dirty Grandpa with a vaping device as his character. This film was produced in 2016, and it features a big party scene where this character is seen vaping.

Zac’s character shows off his vaping skills by producing giant clouds. He appreciates the flavor and power of his vape by finishing with a big whoop before somebody approaches him, and a conversation starts.

The Future of Vaping in the Movies

According to Public Health England, vaping is 95% safer than traditional smoking. Such revelations are making more people switch from smoking to vaping. As such, vaping is becoming increasingly popular as a healthier alternative despite the warning by the World Health Organization that e-cigarettes are not a form of nicotine replacement therapy.

But, with more celebrities embracing vaping and doing it publicly, more people will continue to vape. Eventually, vaping in movies will no longer be about promoting products like the best 510 vape pen. Vaping will probably become standard in future films. Thus, people can expect to see more and more significant clouds in future movies as the appearance of vaping scenes in movies become normal.