It is being reported that Ryan Reynolds is in talks to lead a big-screen version of the hit video game Dragon’s Lair. The news comes via Variety who say that the actor, who is midway through shooting the action movie Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, before filming was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is in talks to both star and produce.

Dragon’s Lair was first released back in 1983 and revolves around the character of Dirk the Daring, a ‘knight attempting to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe who has locked the princess in the foul wizard Mordroc’s castle.’

The movie version is set up at Netflix and will be live-action. Dan and Kevin Hageman are writing the screenplay for the film.

Reynolds has previously worked with Netflix on the Michael Bay action movie 6 Underground.

Reynolds will next be seen in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to the brilliant The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and then the action-comedy Free Guy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the original Dragon’s Lair, here is some gameplay footage.