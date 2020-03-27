Pin 0 Shares

A new trailer has landed for the new season of hit show Killing Eve. The big news is that the debut of the highly anticipated new run has been moved up two weeks to the weekend of 12th April.

The official synopsis for season three is as follows:

The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.

Watch the brand new trailer below.