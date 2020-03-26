Pin 2 Shares

The Palais des Festivals, the main complex used for the Cannes Film Festival each year has been repurposed to shelter the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak that has taken hold of most countries around the globe. The huge centre has reportedly opened its doors to around 50-70 homeless people per night in the coastal city in the south of France. It reportedly opened its doors last Friday.

Reports say that everyone entering the site has their temperature is taken. Inside, food, beds, a shower block, and a TV and games area have been set up. Bravo.

The huge complex itself, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, houses multiple cinema screens – a total of 18 auditoriums, meeting rooms, offices and the large 2300 main theatre where all of the films in-competition take places at the annual festival. The huge convention centre was opened in 1982 and the festival has taken place there since 1983.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival was postponed late last week after originally being set to take place in mid-May like it does every year. It is now expected to run in late June/ early July, but we’re guessing that depends on the current situation in France with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last year, the likes of Rocketman, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and the Palme d’Or and Best Picture winner Parasite, all premiered at the prestigious festival.