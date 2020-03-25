Pin 0 Shares

The coronavirus outbreak continues to affect industries all over the world and the entertainment business is no different. Following the delay of the likes of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, Minions: The Rise Of Gru and many more, Warner Bros. Pictures has pushed back the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins’ follow-up to the global smash from 2017. The move comes despite the heavy rumours that the movie may head straight to the premium VOD services which seem to have been way off the mark. The Wonder Woman 1984 release date has now been set for August.

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot revealed the news via her social channels on Tuesday with 14th August revealed to be the new date for the release of Wonder Woman 1984, pushed from the original June slot.

Related: Marvel Studios’ Black Widow release has been pushed back from its original May slot due to the coronavirus outbreak

Gadot said, “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ?? pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. “Wonder Woman 1984” will be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. And Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor.

More news on the movie as it comes in our general direction, including if there is any further update on that new Wonder Woman 1984 release date.