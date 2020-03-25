Pin 0 Shares

Sony Pictures has debuted the first nine minutes of their film Bloodshot online ahead of its release online tomorrow. The film only debuted in cinemas earlier this month but Sony has taken the decision to release the movie onto premium on-demand services from 26th March.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly. But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.

You can watch the thrilling first nine minutes of the movie in the player below.