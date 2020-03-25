Pin 1 Shares

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its upcoming series Defending Jacob which they will release onto their new streaming platform soon. Amongst the cast of the limited series are Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey, and J.K. Simmons.

Defending Jacob is described as a highly anticipated eight-episode, gripping, character-driven drama that will premiere with three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 24, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through May 29.

Defending Jacob unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, and follows assistant district attorney Andy Barber (Evans), who finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son, Jacob (Martell).

The series is created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. All eight episodes of the series are directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum, who also serves as executive producer.

Here’s the trailer.