Togo movie review: A $40 million Alaska-set man and dog story starring Willem Dafoe? I’m in. High expectations? Certainly. Disappointed? No. A blubbering wreck by the end credits? Absolutely. Mission accomplished, Disney.

As I loaded up Disney’s direct-to-streaming period adventure story Togo onto the new Disney+, which released in further territories this week, I knew pretty much what to expect. High production values, great central performance, wonderful animal interaction, and a film to push all the right buttons to ensure I was reaching for the tissues by the 100th minute. And I did not mind one bit.

Set largely in the mid-1920s, Togo revolves around a small Alaskan town named Nome that is going through a health crisis where many of its residents, particularly young children, are suffering from diphtheria. There is a cure – an antitoxin serum – but it is stuck 600 miles away. It is the harsh, bleak winter, and a massive storm is set to hit in a matter of hours. There is a potential solution however, Willem Dafoe’s Leonhard Seppala and his team of dogs, led by the extremely courageous Togo, a beautiful Siberian Husky raised by Seppala and his wife since he was a pup. Now twelve years old, Togo and his master are the only chance of getting to the serum and bringing home to the kids. The road ahead is long and treacherous, full of mother nature’s obstacles – so, can they do it?

Firstly, Willem Dafoe is exceptional in this – an actor who now must be getting used to riding snow sleighs (check him out in the forthcoming Siberia from Abel Ferrara – though not, that one is a very different movie). This is a wonderful true story injected with all of the wholesome Disney family movie elements. Ericson Core – he of The Core and the Point Break remake fame – does a magnificent job of hitting all the right beats, assembling a top-notch team of movie tradesman to deliver a film where all of the money is seen on the screen. Particular shout out must go to the cinematography by Core himself who delivers wonderful sweeping vistas, sun-drenched and magnificent in every frame, along with some really quite brilliant visual effects and stunning sound design. Mark Isham’s score is also a stand-out, a wonderful aural accompaniment to aid the story and press those relevant buttons when needed. The animal trainers and wranglers have also done an exceptional job – particularly in the scenes where Togo is seen as a puppy – some really top-notch, bound to be painstaking work.

Some may say that this is very paint-by-numbers – a little predictable in terms of what is delivered, but isn’t that what we expect and sign up for with every Disney movie of this kind. A superb launch title for the Mouse House’s new streaming service, and one for all the family to sit together and enjoy. Just don’t forget the tissues.

Togo is now streaming on Disney+ where available.