Upload TV series

We’ve just been forwarded over the trailer and some key art for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series called Upload which comes to the screen from Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation, The Office). This looks quirky – almost a mix of The Truman Show and The Good Life. Love the look of this and it might just be what we all need right now.

Upload is a new sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death.

The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.” Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

Upload will consist of ten episodes and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson. The series was created by Greg Daniels who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

This one will be coming to streaming screens on Amazon Prime Video wherever it is available from 1st May – so not too long to wait.

Check out the very first trailer below – be warned – you’ll instantly be hooked.

More as it comes our way.