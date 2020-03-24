Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a trailer for an upcoming movie which stars Bruce Willis, an invasion thriller titled Survive The Night. Chad Michael Murray and Lydia Hull are also amongst the cast of the movie.

A retired sheriff forced to rely on his former job’s skills when two criminals on the run threaten the lives of those closest to him. After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a botched robbery, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Murray) from the hospital to his home. Jamie proceeds to hold Rich’s wife and daughter hostage as he orders Rich to operate on his brother. This doesn’t sit well with Rich who teams up with his estranged father, Frank, to ensure his family’s safety.

Matt Eskandari, who worked with Willis on Trauma Center, directs. The film starts to roll out on-demand, and in selected cinemas from 22nd May.