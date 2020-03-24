Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a trailer for a film coming to cinemas later in the year (on a date TBC); Monsoon, starring the superb Henry Golding. Peccadillo Pictures will release the picture. You can watch the Monsoon movie trailer below.

Directed by Hong Khaou (Lilting), Monsoon is a visual and emotional tour de force with a tender performance from Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen). The film is a rich and poignant exploration of the struggle for identity in a place where the past weighs heavily on the present.

Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness.

This looks really good, and I will watch anything that Golding is involved with. It has also had some positive reviews come out of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival back last year.

From what I can see, the film was due to hit cinemas in May, but due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic that has taken its hold across the planet which has led to most cinemas shuttering, it will debut at a date yet to be determined.

Watch the Monsoon movie trailer below.