I’ve got some brief news about a couple of titles to come to digital markets early, Dolittle from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Playing With Fire from Paramount. As far as I can see, Dolittle is now on the home formats in the U.S. and then the physical formats from 7th April. Playing With Fire has been confirmed for the UK from 13th April, moved from its planned 27th April release slot.

Dolittle stars Robert Downey Jr. as the man who could talk to animals. After losing his wife, he hermits himself away behind the high wall of his manor but is forced to set sail on an epic adventure when the queen falls gravely ill. Helping Dolittle in search of a rare cure are his rambunctious animal friends—including Chee-Chee (Rami Malek), an anxious, self-conscious gorilla; Dab-Dab (Octavia Spencer, The Help), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck; the bickering duo of cynical, neurotic ostrich Plimpton (Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”) and chilly-but-chill polar bear Yoshi (John Cena); as well as a headstrong parrot named Polynesia (Emma Thompson).

In Playing With Fire, firefighter Jake Carson (John Cena) and his team (Keegan-Michael Key & John Leguizamo) rescue three siblings in the path of a wildfire. They quickly realize that no amount of training could have prepared them for their most challenging job yet – babysitting. While trying to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire station turned upside down and learn that kids – much like fires – are wild and full of surprises.

We have no specific details of bonus materials at this stage.