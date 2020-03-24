Pin 0 Shares

To celebrate the release of Frozen 2 on the home formats we are giving our readers the chance to win a copy of the movie on Blu-ray.

Frozen 2 bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with lyrics to the film’s forever-infectious songs. Extras invite viewers to go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the Frozen 2 cast and crew.

In Frozen 2, the answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer the following question.

Who voices the character of Else in Frozen and Frozen 2?

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition will close on 3rd April. The first name chosen at random with the correct answer after that date will win a copy of Frozen 2 on Blu-ray. The editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative. Good luck.