There is an amazing documentary available online to watch for free right now. That film is called Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story Of Cannon Films, Mark Hartley’s brilliant look back at Cannon Films, the film company that made a bunch of low to medium-budget films from 1967 to 1994 including the likes of Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Masters Of The Universe, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2, and one of my personal faves, Bloodsport, amongst many others.

‘Electric Boogaloo’ was released back in 2014. Written and directed by Hartley, the film is an engrossing watch for lovers of film generally, but I think there’s something in there for everyone.

You can watch the movie on Vimeo right now.