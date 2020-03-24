Pin 0 Shares

There are many streaming platforms to source movies old and new, but with many to choose from, how does one sort the good from the bad. Well, over the past few days, we’ve been scouring the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and the others to present some recommendations. Here is what we’ve come up with.

Tiger King – Netflix – Available now

We’ll kick off with an interesting new documentary series that, one the surface, seems to be an original series about people that keep exotic animals. However, this remarkable seven-episode series is one of the most compelling, engrossing and, in paces, shocking documentaries of the year. With each episode running for just under an hour, the series focusses on a number of people, all connected, who keep the likes of tigers, lions, etc. in various locations across the United States. Tiger King primarily centers on Joe Exotic, whose story is jaw-dropping – it has plot twists around every corner and truly is one of the most remarkable series available on Netflix right now. As soon as you press play on that first episode, you won’t be able to pull yourself away from the screen. It is that good.

Paterson – Amazon Prime Video – Available now

Here’s a film that originally debuted at the Cannes Film Festival a couple of years ago. Immerse yourself in a wonderful world created by Jim Jarmusch in a lovely little movie starring routined Adam Driver as a bus driver/ aspiring poet in contemporary New Jersey. The film has a rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes four years after it was released in cinemas. Paterson features many brilliant performances, particularly from Driver and Golshifteh Farahani, who plays his wife, Laura. Massively underseen upon its initial run, the film more than deserves a visit on the streaming service.

Uncut Gems – Netflix – Available now

I know what you think, not really a hidden gem, but I am including the Safdie brothers' latest as I know, from talking to people, that some have yet to discover the genius of this high-octane pot-boiler starring never-better Adam Sandler. Sandler plays a compulsive gambler named Howard Ratner, a man who has found and imported a massive gemstone which is set to net him hundreds of thousands of dollars. Struggling with debtors due to his addiction to sports betting and the like, Ratner is taken on an amazing journey with the hugely talented Safdies increasing the intensity as the drama unfolds. If you've not seen Uncut Gems, make it your next Netflix choice.

The Platform – Netflix – Available now

Again, another new release – The Platform has only just been released on Netflix following an impressive debut at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival as part of their dynamic Midnight Madness strand. The film, hailing from Spain, is directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and is described as a science fiction prison movie – even the trailer is remarkable. The story takes place with a unique, vertical-style prison where food is passed via a platform that moves between floors, inmates taking as much as they need but prisoners positioned at the top able to take much more than their neighbours further down the chain. The Platform has received amazing reviews, pretty much across the board, and is an absolute must for genre fans.

Apollo 11 – Netflix – Available now

More than just another documentary about the 1969 lunar landings, Apollo 11 is a thrilling, utterly absorbing feature edited, produced and directed by Todd Douglas Miller. Released to coincide with the mission’s 50th anniversary. The movie is unique because it features no voice over, no interviews and no recreated scenes – it is a compelling 90 minutes of cinema made up of archival footage and even some amazing 70mm footage of the event. An absolute must-see.

The Banker – Apple TV+ – Available now

The Banker is one of the first big Apple TV+ original movies to hit the brand new streaming service. Starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, the feature revolves around two entrepreneurs who come up with a business plan to fight for housing integration and equal access in America. Also starring Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long, and directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau), the film is getting some strong word of mouth and well worth your time.

Formula 1 – Drive To Survive – Netflix – Available now

If sport is your thing then look no further than this impressive, access-all-areas docu-series over on Netflix about the crazy multi-million dollar sport that is Formula 1. Given unprecedented access to the various teams that line up the grid, the series takes the viewer behind the scenes of F1 with interviews with all of the key players, as well as in-depth insight into the 2018 season in series one, and the thrilling 2019 season in series two, which has just been released onto the streaming service.