Netflix has debuted the trailer for a new animated film that they will release very soon called The Willoughbys. Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

The feature comes to the screen from writer/director Kris Pearn (Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2) and it looks magnificent.

The film comes to Netflix on 22nd April.

The Willoughbys also features quite the vice cast that includes the likes of Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Vincent Tong, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, and Terry Crews.

Here’s the new trailer.