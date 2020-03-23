Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just heard that Netflix are set to release a new Korean film called Time To Hunt on to their streaming platform on 10th April. This might be a good one to add to your lists, folks. The Time To Hunt movie has had tons of acclaim already, but more on that in a minute.

Time To Hunt is set in the near future where a financial crisis has hit Korea and slums arise. From those areas, a group of young people commit crime to survive.

The film had a special screening at last month’s Berlin Film Festival and the word is pretty good. Variety said that the film is’ slow to get started, but once Jun-seok’s plan goes into action, it hardly ever decelerates.’

In hopes of escaping a dystopian city and a chance at a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a casino heist. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

Time to Hunt is one of the most highly anticipated Korean films of 2020, and marks the return to the screen of Yoon Sung-hyun, winner for Best New Director at the 32nd Blue Dragon Awards for Bleak Night. The film also brings together the hottest actors of the Korean film industry, including Lee Je-hoon (Architecture 101, Signal), Ahn Jae-hong (Be Melodramatic, Reply 1988), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Parasite), Park Jeong-min (Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet) and Park Hae-soo (Prison Playbook, Persona).

There’s a Time To Hunt movie trailer online, too. Watch it below.