Paramount Pictures is the latest studio to announce that one of their recent releases is coming to homes early. Sonic The Hedgehog was a huge success for the studio when it was released earlier this year taking in a huge $300 million-plus, and now it looks like it will head to the domestic on-demand digital format earlier than expected.

ComingSoon.net reports that the movie will head to digital this week (29th March), at least in the U.S., though we don’t know which other territories will also be getting the movie. The physical formats – DVD and Blu-ray – will follow in May.

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic The Hedgehog follows the likes of Frozen II, Birds Of Prey, The Hunt, Emma, The Invisible Man and others to hit homes early following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has closed cinemas all over the world.

Disney’s Onward, a very recent cinema release, is heading to the streaming service Disney+ on 3rd April.