Slashfilm and HNEntertainment are reporting that Sin City, Desperado, and Alita: Battle Angel filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is set to direct ‘at least one episode’ of the second season of Disney’s applauded live-action Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian.

New has also broken that Rosario Dawson will be starring as Ahsoka Tano, a character seen in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. She and Rodriguez worked together on Sin City though it is not yet known if she will feature in his episode in the new series.

The show is set five years after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and 25 years prior to the events of ‘The Force Awakens’.

The first season of The Mandalorian contained eight excellent episodes and season two will also feature episodes directed by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Carl Weathers.

It is currently set to debut on Disney+ in October, though with current uncertainty across the industry, that could change. However, principal photography has wrapped on the second run.

