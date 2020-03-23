Pin 0 Shares

Thanks to the folks over at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment we have the Ip Man 4 DVD, Blu-ray release info. The film, which stars Donnie Yen, hits the home formats in a few weeks. The full title of the film is IP Man 4: The Finale and sees Yen reprise his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans. The movie comes to Blu-Ray™, DVD and Digital 27th April 2020.

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man (Yen) travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee (Danny Chan), while searching for a better future for his troublemaking son Ip Ching (Jim Liu). However, faced with a cancer diagnosis, 1960s American prejudice and various foes eager to prove their martial arts prowess against his, Ip Man’s arrival in the USA is not without its complications.

Related: Check out our interviews with the cast and crew of the martial arts sequel Ip Man 4

Ip Man 4 brings back together the explosive filmmaking team behind the franchise’s previous installments, reuniting Chen with longstanding collaborators: director Wilson Yip, writer Edmond Wong, and producer Raymond Wong, while enlisting the talents of production designer Kenneth Mak and costume designer Pik Kwan Lee to recreate the bustling fervour of 1960s San Francisco. Cinematographer Siu-Keung Cheng and editor Ka-Fai Cheung capture the intricate fight sequences choreographed by martial arts legend Yuen Woo-ping’s (The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Kill Bill).

Bonus Material on DVD & Blu-ray:

• The 10 Year Legend

• The Making of Ip Man 4 – The Finale

Here’s the trailer for the Ip Man 4 DVD release which will be released in about a month. Do enjoy. We hope to bring you a full review as soon as we can.