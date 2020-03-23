Pin 14 Shares

One of my fave trios of movies is the ‘Before’ trilogy, Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight, the Ethan Hawke and Julie Delphy starring romantic dramas which were released in 1995, 2004 and 2013.

Richard Linklater is the filmmaker that has directed all three movies in the series and has also directed Hawke in the Oscar-winning Boyhood.

Hawke has been speaking to Indiewire, Hawke revealed that discussions had, or have been taking place about a potential fourth movie in the series, which would certainly be welcomed by the movies’ many fans all over the world.

Speaking to the outlet, Hawke said: “If the first three were all nine years apart, the fourth would not follow that trajectory. Linklater would want a different path, either a short film set four years after ‘Midnight’ or a feature two decades in the future. We think about it.”

He added that they would have to “make sure we have something to say.”

