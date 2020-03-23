Pin 0 Shares

It looks like Sony is releasing the third movie in the Bad Boys series on the home formats extra-early, as least in the North American markets. We’ve just received a press release saying that the Bad Boys For Life DVD and Blu-ray (including 4K) will arrive on 21st April while the digital download can be yours from 31st March. All through Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The release will include over 50 minutes of special features, including an alternate ending from the film’s final showdown, all-new and extended scenes, outtakes and bloopers, Easter eggs, an exclusive peek at the making of the film and a look back at the first three installments of the hit franchise. The Bad Boys For Life DVD includes extended and alternate scenes, bloopers and more.

The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV’s “Vikings”), Charles Melton (TV’s “Riverdale”), Paola Nuñez (TV’s “The Purge”), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

Related: Read our review of the third movie in the explosive action franchise, Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Here are the planned bonus features. We will bring you the release info for other territories as it comes our way.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)

Outtakes & Bloopers

Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life

Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes

It’s About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew

Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films

And more

DVD BONUS MATERIALS