Pin 13 Shares

A trailer has arrived for an intriguing new movie titled We Summon The Darkness, a horror-comedy that stars the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, and Amy Forsyth. The film starts to roll out on digital platforms from April.

The film is directed by Marc Meyers and written by Alan Trezza. The story revolves around Val, Beverly, and Alexis who meet a group of fun-loving men in the parking lot of a heavy metal concert. They all decide to have an after-party, but it isn’t long before the group finds themselves fighting for their lives.

Related: We Summon The Darkness review

It looks like tons of fun. In fact, our review said:

“The intriguing, always changing narrative, combines with a young and fashionable cast to create something that is a cool and vibrant mixture of Green Room, Funny Games and Scream. A film certain to be a smash with festival crowds, this film, like any good genre film, should be watched with as many people as possible, and as loud as possible, to achieve maximum enjoyment.”

Read the full review at the end of the link above.

The trailer comes via Joblo.com. Watch it below.