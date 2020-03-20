Pin 2 Shares

Here’s a new trailer for an upcoming six-part TV series coming to screens soon, I Know This Much Is True, which will stars Mark Ruffalo. It comes to the small screen from the acclaimed Derek Cianfrance, the filmmaker behind the superb Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond The Pines. The series is based on the source novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.

From acclaimed writer and director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines) comes I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE, a six-part limited drama series, starring Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame, The Kids Are All Right) who also serves as an executive producer, as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.

The limited series is written for television and directed by Derek Cianfrance. Cianfrance executive produces along with Ben Browning & Glen Basner for Film Nation Entertainment, Mark Ruffalo for Willi Hill Productions, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Wally Lamb, Anya Epstein; Jamie Patricof co-executive producers.

The series will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV this June. Here’s the trailer.