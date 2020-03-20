Pin 3 Shares

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have hilariously revisited their 2004 movie Shaun Of The Dead to cheer us up and come up with a plan to get through these troubled times. The duo has appeared in eight movies together over the years and were also in that fantastic TV series Spaced which we still find ourselves revisiting to this very day. Especially today.

The new one-minute 44-second clip sees Pegg and Frost hit us with some iconic ‘Shaun’ references that can’t help but make us smile.

Remember, it will all be okay in the end people. Stay safe. Here’s ‘The Plan’.