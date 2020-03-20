Pin 3 Shares

It has been announced that the new Pixar movie Onward is set to hit Disney’s streaming service in around two weeks, within a month of when the movie was released in cinemas. The feature will hit Disney+, presumably wherever it is available, on Friday 3rd April. The Onward home release is an unprecedented move from Disney due to how quickly it has jumped from the big to the small screen.

The news comes from The Playlist who says that the film will land on the popular streaming service following the Mouse House’s decision to add Frozen II to VOD platforms early following the coronavirus outbreak all over the world. The spreading of Covid-19 has led to pretty much every cinema in key territories have closed their doors for the foreseeable future.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

Onward joins the likes of Warner Bros. Pictures Birds Of Prey and Universal’s The Hunt, Emma and The Invisible Man, all of which hit the home formats ahead of their planned release.

Sony also revealed that they would release Vin Diesel starring Bloodshot onto digital next week – just over a week since it debuted theatrically.

Onward features the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt and has had a massive publicity campaign ahead of its release in cinemas earlier this month, including a massive premiere in Los Angeles and an international debut at the famous Berlin Film Festival.

Official synopsis: Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

The Onward home release onto Disney+ is a huge selling point for the new service and is sure to lead the way for more movies recently released in cinemas with their theatrical run suddenly cut short.