Netflix just dropped a new featurette for their upcoming The Letter For The King, a new series that launches today.

The Letter For The King is the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king. Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader.

The featurette focusses on Andy Serkis who talks about his experience acting alongside his daughter, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, in this new epic adventure series.

