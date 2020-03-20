Pin 2 Shares

The news was inevitable but the 2020 Cannes Film Festival has been postponed from mid-May until late June, early July, according to an official release from organisers. The news comes after the French government banned public gatherings of more than 100 people late last week.

The organisers said:

Today, we have made the following decision : The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.

As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.

In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.

The festival was set to take place 12 May until 23 May.