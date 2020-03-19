Pin 2 Shares

The movie adaptation of the comic book Bloodshot, which just debuted in cinemas, is set to head to the home formats early due to the coronavirus outbreak. Deadline reports that the film will head to homes after most cinemas closed their doors due to the pandemic.

The move from Sony Pictures follows other studios’ examples – Universal will debut The Invisible Man, Emma and The Hunt on digital from this Friday, and Warner Bros. also made some of their recent releases available on streaming earlier than expected.

Bloodshot just opened in cinemas last week but Sony is set to make the film available to own from 24th March – at least in its domestic territory – which is unlike the previous announcements from other studios who will only make their titles available to rent for a 48 hour period. Despite this, Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group said that studio remained committed to ‘windowing’ – the time between cinema and digital/ DVD release dates which are usually around 3-4 months.

“Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing,” Rothman said in statement to the trade. “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium.”

Bloodshot sees Diesel play the role of Ray Garrison, an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly. But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.