Pin 2 Shares

If you’re in need of a bit of high-octane action then look no further than the trailer for this upcoming movie, Acceleration, which will head to the home formats in just a couple of weeks. The film stars Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo, among others, and will land on 6th April. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Sean Patrick Flannery are also in the movie.

Here’s the official synopsis:

DesVladik Zorich (Dolph Lundgren), a villainous crime lord, is double-crossed by his most trusted operative Rhona (Natalie Burn). Vladik’s propensity for power, control, and violence drives him to kidnap Rhona’s son forcing her to participate in a twisted plan to eliminate one of Vladik’s enemies. To keep her on a short leash, Vladik sets out the ‘rules’ to his ‘game’ and overseas Rhona’s every move as she navigates the darkened streets of Los Angeles. As her son’s life hangs in the balance, Rhona struggles to eliminate the most violent and depraved delinquents, however, Vladik underestimates the power of a mother’s love and finds himself losing control as his devious plan.

Check out the latest trailer below.