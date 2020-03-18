Pin 1 Shares

While they may have delayed the release of their live-action version of Mulan, Disney has released a brand new trailer for Artemis Fowl with the film’s late-May release date reportedly still intact.

Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Colin Farrell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad, and Judi Dench lead the cast of the movie which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

The release date still stands as 29th May but we’ll let you know if that changes.