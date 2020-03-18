Pin 1 Shares

Lionsgate has reportedly delayed the Saw spin-off Spiral: From The Book Of Saw and horror-thriller Antebellum with no definite release date scheduled at this time. The reason is the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has led to most cinemas being closed in the big territories. The news comes from Bloody Disgusting.

It is an obvious move considering that there are virtually no venues for the movies to play in, and these titles, along with the likes of Disney’s Mulan and The New Mutants, and also Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, which had its release date pushed yesterday.

The official synopsis for ‘Spiral’ is below.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw was due in cinemas in May while Antebellum with Janelle Monáe was set for a release in late April. It is now not known when they will be released.

We’ll update when more info becomes available.